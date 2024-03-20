Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $115.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00083527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,069,837,524 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

