Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,685,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 10,541,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,963,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,828,000 after buying an additional 670,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.