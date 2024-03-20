Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $299.65 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 252,430,469 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

