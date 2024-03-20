Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83,562 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Albemarle worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.74. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

