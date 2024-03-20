Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $238.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,951. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.