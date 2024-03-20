Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 158,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,661. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

