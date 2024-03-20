Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.29. The company had a trading volume of 70,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,699. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.83 and a fifty-two week high of $297.28. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

