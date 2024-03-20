Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,767 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. 71,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $27.94.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

