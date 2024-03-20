Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.58. 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.98 and its 200-day moving average is $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $354.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

