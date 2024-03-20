Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $271.19. The company had a trading volume of 852,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

