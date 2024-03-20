Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 6.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. 1,468,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.