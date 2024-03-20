Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,227. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.