Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 8,809,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,225,297. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

