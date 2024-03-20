Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,682,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,577.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 709,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6,180.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 650,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20,304.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 539,694 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PWZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,756. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

