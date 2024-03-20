Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.63. 335,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.77 and its 200-day moving average is $296.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $337.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

