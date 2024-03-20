Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.07. 199,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

