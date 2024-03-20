Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. 1,029,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

