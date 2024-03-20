Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,706 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 404,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,449,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,754,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 1,569,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,255. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.