Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 23,028 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 415,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,972. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

