Affimed (AFMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $76.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Affimed by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 27.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

