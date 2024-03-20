AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Shares Gap Down to $14.40

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $13.82. AEON Biopharma shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 8,209 shares.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,827,000.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

