AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 324,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.56% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $242,058. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock remained flat at $33.81 during trading on Wednesday. 47,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

