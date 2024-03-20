AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 287,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CEMEX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,157. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

