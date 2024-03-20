AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases Shares of 128,581 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock remained flat at $16.25 during trading on Wednesday. 2,072,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787,938. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

