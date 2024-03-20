AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.16. 21,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.99.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

