AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

JEF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 39,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

