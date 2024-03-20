AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $2.93 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.98. 167,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

