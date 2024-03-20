AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $2.82 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,627. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

