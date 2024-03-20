AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $2.72 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.65. 26,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $219.57.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.