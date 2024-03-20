AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys Shares of 38,217 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,729. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

