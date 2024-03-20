AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys New Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

