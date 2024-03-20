AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $676.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,435. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.55. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

