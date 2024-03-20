AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.09

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 358372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.