Advisory Resource Group Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in NetEase were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NetEase by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in NetEase by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,116 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NTES stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. 168,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,832. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

