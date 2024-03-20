Advisory Resource Group Makes New $238,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,931. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

