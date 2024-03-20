Advisory Resource Group Buys Shares of 2,107 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

FPX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $106.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

