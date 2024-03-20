Advisory Resource Group Acquires 2,951 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,617. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

