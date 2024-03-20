Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

WMS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

WMS stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $169.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

