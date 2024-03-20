Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $512.50 and last traded at $514.58. Approximately 911,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,550,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $582.08 and its 200 day moving average is $573.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.