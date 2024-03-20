Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,638 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $518.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,927. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.44. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

