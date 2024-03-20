Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 286,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,171. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

