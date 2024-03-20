Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 372,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACRV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.