Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 372,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACRV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.