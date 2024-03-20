Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 372,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.
Shares of ACRV stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.70.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
