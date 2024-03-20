Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $325,040.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001308 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

