Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $378.01 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.67.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.