Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 5.4% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,524. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $253.03 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

