Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $378.01 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $250.01 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.93 and a 200-day moving average of $339.67. The company has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.38.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Accenture by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

