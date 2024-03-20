ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $480,245.83 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $480,245.83 and $32.46 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006598 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,871.00 or 0.99672748 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010833 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00151057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000485 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

