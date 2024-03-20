Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

