Abacus Life (ABL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABL opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abacus Life stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.