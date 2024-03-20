Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.32. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.